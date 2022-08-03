LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police confirmed Wednesday that a Little Rock city director was injured in a crash Tuesday night.
According to the Little Rock Police Department, City Director Ken Richardson was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Colonel Glenn and Bryant Street. The crash happened after the city’s Board of Directors meeting.
Richardson was transported by medical personnel to an area hospital for minor injuries, police said.
Richardson is the City Director for Ward 2 and has been on the Board for more than a decade.
More details are expected to be released as it becomes available.