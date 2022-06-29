LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The search for a new police chief for Little Rock is underway, with applications for the position having come from across the nation.

Current applicants for the position include department Assistant Chief Heath Helton, although his application has not yet been released by the city.

As of June 29, 15 applications have been filed. Applicants are:

Andre D. Cooley, currently an Asset Protection Coach for Walmart in Waynesboro, Mississippi. Cooley has a 2017 law degree from Western Michigan University and has been a Lieutenant in the Forrest County Mississippi sheriff’s department and has worked as a correctional officer in Ellisville, Mississippi.

James N. Davis, currently a Community Resource Supervisor with the Venice, Florida, police department with an emphasis on code enforcement. Davis has a 2004 MS in Management and a Top-Secret security clearance.

Michael J. Drake, currently a Major with the New York State Police. Drake is a graduate of the FBI Academy and has an MA in Public Administration. Drake has been with the state police since 1996 and is currently a regional inspector for the department’s Professional Standards Bureau. His resume shows he started in law enforcement in 1992 as a dispatcher.

David Thomas Gecoya, currently a Commander of the Investigations Division for the Saugus, Michigan, police department. Gecoya has a Master’s in Criminal Justice and has been with the department since 1996, beginning as a patrol officer.

Christopher S. Hammann, currently Chief of Police for the New Haven, Missouri, police department, where he has served since 2018. Hammann has a Master’s in Criminal Justice Administration. Prior to New Haven he was chief of Vandalia, Missouri police and New Bloomfield, Missouri police beginning in 2013.

Ernest J. Harris, a Sergeant with the Pulaski County Sheriff from 2008 to 2012. Harris has a BA in Criminal Justice from UALR. Prior to Pulaski Sheriff, Harris was an investigator with the US Marshal Service from 1984-2008, and an officer with Little Rock police from 1980 to 1984 where he was a SWAT Team member.

Frank E. Lewis, currently a law enforcement training specialist with the Department of Veterans Affairs at Fort Roots since 2019. Lewis has a Criminal Justice degree from the American Military University. He began as a sheriff’s patrol officer in Gulfport, Mississippi in 2007.

Paul D. Lilly, currently the county judge in Brownwood, Texas. Lilly has a doctorate in criminal justice. Prior to county judge, he was a professor of criminal justice and university chief of police for Howard Payne University, also in Brownwood. His resume includes four terms as “Reconstructionist Chief for various Texas police departments, with terms from 12 to 30 months.

Vonyale E. Montgomery, currently a Training Associate for the National Criminal Justice Training Center of Fox Valley Technical College, Appleton, Wisconsin. Montgomery has a Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction from the same institution where he is employed. He was with the Memphis police from 1995 to 2021, leaving there to be head of security for Baptist Health Sciences University, also in Memphis.

James Murry, currently a patrolman with the Arkansas Supreme Court Police Department, a position he has held since 2019. He is also an officer with Pine Bluff police, and a minister and Arkansas high school graduate.

Troy Bernard Outlaw, a Captain with the Starkville, Mississippi police department from 1992 to 2019, where he began as a patrol officer. Outlaw has a Master’s in Criminal Justice.

Marcus K. Overton was an officer with the Wayne County sheriff in Detroit, Michigan in 2019, with prior experience in the Washington, D.C. area. Overton has a degree in criminal justice and experience back to 2000 as a Memphis police officer.

Donald J. Pezzuto, and was a court security officer in Joliet, Illinois through 2021. Pezzuto has a Master’s in Political/Justice Studies. He was a police Lieutenant in Rockdale, Illinois from 2003 to 2012, and prior to that a deputy chief with the Illinois Division of Internal Security and Investigations from 1984 to 2002.

Edward P. Reynolds, currently the Chief of Police with the Southern University at Shreveport police. Reynolds has a Master’s in Education and is a director of ministers/evangelism for Church of GOD in Christ in Memphis, Tennessee. He had been chief of the Forrest City police from 2011 to 2018.

Derrick S. Threadgill, currently a Sergeant with Little Rock Police, serving since 2005. Threadgill has a Bachelor’s in History and Marketing from UCA.

(Information was drawn from applications filed with the City of Little Rock.)