Police: Suspect tries to hit US marshal with car during arrest attempt, marshal shoots back

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A U.S. Marshal trying to serve a warrant on a felon had to dodge a car and return fire in Little Rock Thursday afternoon.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the Marshals Service was attempting to serve felony warrants to 38 -year-old Chon Armstrong of Little Rock when Armstrong tried to flee.

Officers said Armstrong got in his vehicle as the marshals approached to try and leave the area, even trying to hit the marshal with his vehicle. At that point, police said the marshal fired his weapon at the vehicle while trying to get out of the path of the car.

A chase ensued, and authorities were able to arrest Armstrong in the area near Park Plaza mall.

HAPPENING NOW: Little Rock Police have the PK’s Auto Spa parking lot on W Markham taped off.

Information is very limited right now but I am working to learn more.

Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/YZlmVniS4l — Haylee Brooks (@Haylee__Brooks) November 5, 2020

People are being asked to avoid the area, and the Little Rock Police Department is reiterating that there is no active shooter situation.

LRPD want to say that NOTHING happened at Park Plaza Mall. — Haylee Brooks (@Haylee__Brooks) November 5, 2020

Just over a year ago, Armstrong was the subject of a manhunt by authorities in Lonoke County. He was later found by deputies in Pulaski County wandering off the side of Highway 89.

