Little Rock Police asking public for help in locating two individuals

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On May 24, 2020, officers responded to the area of the Asher and Maple in reference to a domestic violence incident.

A witness called police saying they had seen a woman hit by a man with a crow bar.

The witness said they intervened causing the two to leave in a Black Nissan sedan.

The Little Rock Police are asking the public for help in developing more information regarding these two individuals. Please contact detectives if you have any information or have surveillance cameras in the area.