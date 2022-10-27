LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are searching for a 14-year-old mother who they say ran away with her 1-month-old son.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said that mother Najala Arrasheed last location was in Little Rock Oct. 24. Police said that she left her home with her child, Mateo Patrick.

Officers describe Arrasheed as a Black female standing 5 feet 4 inches and weighing 215 pounds. Officers describe Patrick as a Black male with a height of 18 inches and weighing 8 pounds.

If you know of their whereabouts, police are asking you to contact them at 501-371-4829 or 501-404-3014.