LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the onset of winter weather moving into central Arkansas, the City of Little Rock is taking proactive steps in sheltering those in need.

The city has made the Dunbar Community Center available for use as an overnight emergency shelter operated by nonprofit The Van.

It will open at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, and continue through 7 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.

If severe weather continues, the shelter can be extended into Thursday and Friday night, operating from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Additionally, a full night shift of 45 employees in the Public Works Operations division is scheduled for an overnight shift beginning at 11 p.m. Wednesday, with a full morning crew (60 employees) ready to take over at 6 a.m. Thursday.

The city’s salt storage is full, with an ample supply of salt and sand mixture prepared for streets if needed.

Both large and small trucks are fitted with spreaders and plows to address accumulation of inclement weather.

Drivers are advised to be patient and cautious and only travel if required Thursday morning.

With the closure of city offices on Thursday, solid waste collection will not run. Routes will be evaluated Thursday afternoon to determine if trucks can run Friday and updates will be provided on pickup schedule.

Animal Services reminds all pet owners to prepare for their animal’s care. As the temperature drops, please consider bringing all outdoor pets indoors. If you cannot, make sure they have dry warm bedding inside a weatherproof doghouse. Make sure the doghouse is big enough so the animal can comfortably fit inside.

Make sure any outdoor cats have proper shelter they can escape to. Also, make sure water is clean and changed out regularly to prevent freezing.

Little Rock Animal Services and the Little Rock Police Department will be responding to complaints about animals not being properly cared for during a winter weather event.