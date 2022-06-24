LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The effect of the overturning of Roe v. Wade is already hitting Arkansas.

Planned Parenthood of Little Rock confirmed Friday that all abortion appointments were canceled. Dr. Janet Cathy, the physician provider at the healthcare center, joined KARK 4 News to talk about the ruling’s effects moving forward.

She started out by saying that Planned Parenthood will provide other services, including providing contraception. She also expressed her concerns on the future of those available services.

Dr. Cathy noted that, from Little Rock, women seeking abortions would possibly have to travel several hours to facilities that still provide the service.