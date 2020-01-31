Little Rock photography business being ordered to pay $200k, circuit court rules

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A Little Rock photography business is being ordered to pay $200,000 for violating the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

On Tuesday, Circuit Court Judge Tim Fox ordered Jonathan Funk with Jonathan Funk Photography to pay $200,000 in restitution, filing fees and penalties for violating the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge sued Jonathan Funk Photography for deceptive trade practices, after receiving complaints that customers were paying for photos that they never received.

Court documents show the photography company has to pay $98,625.71 in restitution to customers, $1,135 for the State’s filing fees and a civil penalty of $100,000 for violating the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

According to court documents, the photography company must deliver any items purchased by customers that are still in its possession within 30 days.

Jonathan Funk Photography will not be in good standing with Secretary of State until it pays all of the restitution, civil penalties and complied with all court orders, according to the court filing.

“Photographs of some of life’s most precious events will finally be given to their rightful owners where they can be appreciated and shared,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Arkansans who pay for photography services at their weddings or other special events expect to get what they pay for, but companies like Jonathan Funk Photography who act dishonestly will not be tolerated in Arkansas.”

To see the court document, click here.