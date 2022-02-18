LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Parks and Recreation have officially broken ground on a new $1 million inclusive playground at MacArthur Park.

City officials including Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., local organizers and donors gathered this morning to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new playground, which is just south of the Arkansas Korean War Veterans Memorial.

The playground is meant to give all children the opportunity to have fun regardless of ability, according to Sharon Priest of the MacArthur Park Group.

“This playground is for all children regardless of their challenges. we believe that all children should have opportunity and have the reward of play – adults with disabilities and wounded veterans will have a place to play with children.”

The park is a joint effort between the City of Little Rock and the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.