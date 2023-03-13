LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It began with a heart to give back to the community, that sprouted into an impact many in the city of Little Rock are feeling.

A mom and her children started an organization that brings meals right to the doorsteps of those in need.

Shalonda Wells said it all began when she was a child, when her grandmother used to feed those in the community.

Now, she has adopted that herself, going around the city of Little Rock with her kids to impact many families a week.

Wells and her kids bring food and household necessities to families through an organization she began two years ago, calls Have a Little Mercy Mobile Help Center.

“Personal hygiene items, household supplies, food, to the low-income communities, the low-income housing projects and the disabled in the community,” founder Shalonda Wells stated.

Wells said they do pop-up shops like this one as much as they can throughout the week at several locations across Little Rock.

They partner with organizations to receive donations, impacting households across the city.

“We help about 50 to 100 families a week,” Wells stated.

Nicholas Smith and Thomasina Mathis said this helps them and their families greatly.

“We thank her and we do our best to support the community,” Smith said.

“She is a blessing, nobody would take time out of their day to give people food and bring it to us,” Mathis stated.

Wells said being able to feed and clothe so many people overwhelms her with emotion.

“It’s awesome, especially when you have a single mother come up and say, I didn’t know how I was going to make it. Or you have a father that says, thank you so much, we didn’t know how we were going to put food on the table this week, so you know it’s a joy,” Wells explained.

The purple signs and butterflies Shalonda Wells is using are meant to bring awareness to Lupus after she lost her stepdaughter to the disease.

If you would like to donate, you can visit First Convenience Bank located in the Walmart in Southwest Little Rock, Bryant, and North Little Rock.