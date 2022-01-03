Little Rock opens warming centers, offer daytime shelter from freezing temperatures

Andrea Billings keeps her face covered while walking across Center Street at its intersection with 1st Avenue in subzero temperatures on the way to her car after work Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in downtown Rochester, Minn. (Joe Ahlquist/The Rochester Post-Bulletin via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock city officials announced Sunday that warming centers across the city will be open to provide daytime shelter as temperatures begin to drastically drop.

According to city officials, the Little Rock Parks & Recreation Community Centers will open as warming centers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Monday to Friday.

Officials said residents can stop by and get out of the cold weather at the following locations: