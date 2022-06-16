LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The City of Little Rock has opened additional cooling centers beginning today, June 16, to address the heat wave which has settled onto the state:

Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. East Little Rock Community Center, 2500 East 6th Street, 501-374-2881

Saturday, June 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dunbar Community Center, 1001 West 16th Street, 501-376-1084 Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road, 501-918-3975 Stephens Community Center, 3720 West 18th Street, 501-603-9974 West Central Community Center, 4521 John Barrow Road, 501-379-1890

Tuesday, June 21 through Friday, June 24 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. East Little Rock Community Center, 2500 East 6th Street, 501-374-2881



All centers will be closed June 20 in observance of Juneteenth.

While the schedule shows a June closing date for the centers, the Little Rock authorities will continue to monitor the weather to determine if additional days after June 27 are needed.

City residents are reminded to be heat-aware, including being mindful of those at higher risk of being affected by the heat, such as those over 65 and under 4 years old. Staying cool and hydrated is always a good plan, as is limiting time outside. Remember that sugary drinks have limitations for hydration.