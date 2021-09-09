Little Rock officials mourn the death of Ward 1 Director Erma Hendrix

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock city officials shared the news Thursday morning that Erma Hendrix, long serving city director for Ward 1, died Wednesday evening.

Hendrix first served on the Little Rock City Board of Directors from November 1993 to December 1994. She currently was serving her fourth term, after being reelected in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2018.

Hendrix also served as commissioner on the Arkansas Parole Board and as Community Development Block Grant Chair for the City of Little Rock.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., and City Manager Bruce Moore released remarks of the passing of Hendrix.

“I will always remember and be thankful for Director Hendrix’s passion for equity and justice and her love for serving the residents of Ward One for fifteen years,” Scott said. “I know that it was a highlight of her life’s work to be the voice for the residents of Little Rock; I can remember her saying, ‘I’m not here for myself. I’m here for the people.’”

City Manager Bruce Moore recalls when he met Hendrix and expressed his admiration for her as she served on the Little Rock board of directors over the years.

“I was a young intern when I first met Director Hendrix. Over the years, I have admired her passion and dedication in representing the residents of Ward 1. Her voice will truly be missed.” Moore said.

Hendrix was active in many community organizations including National Council of Negro Women, Downtown Neighborhood Association, and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Hendrix was a graduate of Little Rock public schools and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Arkansas Baptist College and a master’s degree in Urban Planning and Development from St. Louis University.

She worked as a psychiatric nurse at Fort Roots Veterans Hospital and was administrator of the Anti-Poverty Program at the Metropolitan Housing Alliance.