LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock now has 16 new chances for low-income families to become homeowners.

The Department of Housing and Neighborhoods broke ground Tuesday in the 1400 block of Bowers Lane to start construction on 16 new affordable homes that will be sold to low and moderate-income families.

It’s part of the city’s goal of developing more affordable housing and fostering community development in underserved neighborhoods.

Program Director Kevin Howard said these houses grant the wish of dozens of families.

“It makes me feel great to see someone that normally wouldn’t be able to afford a house like this to get in a home,” Howard said. “And be able to get in here with no money down.”

Funding for the homes comes from the federal Home Investment Partnership Program.