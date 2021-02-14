Little Rock officials ask drivers to limit travel due to winter weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Little Rock starts to see snow and sleet come into the metro, city officials are asking for residents to think twice before hitting the street.

The City of Little Rock Public Works Department is reminding drivers that it will take crews longer that normal to clear streets due to the extreme cold that is accompanying the winter precipitation.

Officials are asking residents to stay off roadways unless absolutely necessary and reminding those who do have to drive in these conditions to be patient as crew work to clear streets.

City offices were already scheduled to be closed on Monday in observance of the President’s Day federal holiday.

