Little Rock offering shelter vouchers following Hurricane Ida

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock is helping in the relief efforts for evacuees coming from places heavily hit by Hurricane Ida.

The City of Little Rock announced it will be giving out hotel vouchers at local Little Rock hotels to residents of Louisiana and Mississippi who were impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The impacted residents must provide a form of photo identification and current residential address.

If in need of these vouchers contact Tracey Shine the City of Little Rock Community Development Manager at 501-291-8570.

The city will continue to work with organizations to arrange assistance for needs such as food, medication and internet access.