Little Rock Nurse continues to treat COVID19 patients at New York hospital

NEW YORK, Ark. — We all know someone who is working on the frontlines during this pandemic.

This is Ruth McDonough. She’s a registered nurse from Little Rock who’s been working at a New York hospital for the past month and a half. She says its been difficult working long shifts and treating hundreds of sick patients. McDonough says the coronavirus does not discriminate.

“We’ve lost about 8 children of various age infants all the way up to 15 years old. The virus is mutating and I think it will continue to mutate. we are starting to lose the children.” said Ruth McDonough.

Ruth says New york remains closed and people must wear gloves and masks wherever they go.

She returns to Little Rock in July.