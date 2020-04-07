Little Rock nurse arrives in New York; working on the frontlines for COVID-19 pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Last week we introduced to you a registered nurse in Little Rock who traveled to New York on the front lines and is helping with the global pandemic.

We checked in on her today.

Ruth McDonough is already jumping into the action. Not long before she checked in this morning. She told me she’s going on an emergency duty to assess and admit over 100 people to the ER.

On Sunday Ruth traveled four hours from Little Rock to New York. The TSA line inside Bill and Hilary Clinton National Airport was empty. The same sight in New York.

“Made it to JFK. This is JFK I think I’m the only one here,” said Ruth.

For the next 3 and ½ months Ruth will be helping with COVID-19.

“Alright I’m in New York, so the mask begins. I made it fine. Check in later,” said Ruth.

On Monday, she started a new journey.

“Good morning, it’s my first day I’m walking from the hotel to the hospital,” said Ruth.

She’s working at the St. Johns Episcopal Hospital. She shares what her busy schedule is for Monday.

“Today is late, it’s 8 o’clock, which is great. Today will be full of credentialing, orientation, security passes and security numbers, getting out in the pixies and the computer all that stuff that’s great today,” said Ruth.

She’ll be working 13-hour shifts four days a work.

“And then we can look at the units, see where we are going to be,” said Ruth.

She’s ready to do whatever she can to help those affected by the coronavirus. The number of cases and deaths continue to rise.

“I’m close to the hospital, so I can work back and forth that’s worth it,” said Ruth.

She said the city is deserted.

“No food, so I’m glad I packed some. Nothing is open, no food no restaurants no water except out of since. Everyone is super nice and New Yorkers are wearing masks all the time not only that they’re wearing gloves, more than Arkansans are, which is great too,” said Ruth.

Ruth said she will be working during the night, and she will continue to try to update us through text and social media as much as she can.

We will continue to follow her journey.