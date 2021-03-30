Little Rock, North Little Rock mayors announce continuing of mask mandates

Coronavirus test concept. Test tubes for 2019-nCoV analysis and medical form Coronavirus test over laboratory desk. Chinese Wuhan virus outbreak.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday, March 30, Governor Hutchinson announced that the statewide mask requirement was lifted.

North Little Rock Mayor Terry C. Hartwick announced that the City of North Little Rock will continue the mask mandate in city-owned buildings.

“The City of North Little Rock will continue our mask policy for city-owned buildings until further notice,” Mayor Terry C. Hartwick

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Junior announced via Twitter that the city of Little Rock will continue with their mask ordinance in all buildings in the city, not just government buildings.