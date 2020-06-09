Little Rock non-profit helping feed local children

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A community is coming together to help feed local children. It’s a mission that one Little Rock non-profit is hoping to share with more people because on Tuesday it’s all about free tacos.

Joe Vincent with the G3 Academy Meal Program in Little Rock says they give three meals a day every day of the week for kids in the community, and on Tuesdays, the boxed meals come with home-made tacos.

Vincent says during these times it’s important to remember that no child should ever be left hungry

“Slam dunk hunger that’s our saying we don’t want anyone to go hungry. No child going hungry. We have three meals we are providing here every day. So all they have to do is be able to come fill out the information and that’s the total mission to be able to leave no child hungry,” said Vincent.

Vincent says that he couldn’t do it alone and credits members of the Little Rock Police and Fire Department as just some of the volunteers who came to help pass out food at the Life Center off 12th street.

Taco Tuesday is just one of the events the non-profit hosts for kids.

For more about the organization check out their Facebook page.