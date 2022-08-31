LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Women in Federal Law Enforcement, Julie Y. Cross Award is only available to women federal law enforcement officers, with one Little Rock woman receiving that honor.

Diplomatic Security Service Special Agent Star Hy received the honor this month, for her service in the evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan and for helping with humanitarian operations. Hy was the only female assigned to the operation.

Beginning her law enforcement journey, Hy attended the United States Military Academy at WestPoint. After completing her degree, Hy started her journey in federal service. She has been with the Diplomatic Security Service for thirteen years.

Hy’s superior on the mission nominated her for this award. The Julie Y. Cross Award, presented by the non-profit organization WIFLE, is to honor a fallen agent. It is given to a nominee who best displays courage, stamina, and willingness to go above and beyond, resulting in a heroic achievement.

“I’ve seen other women receive this award and I never thought myself as being on that same caliber,” Hy said. She is the third Diplomatic Security Service Special Agent to receive this honor.

Hy is currently at another operation in the Washington, D.C. area, but has high hopes for another overseas mission.