Little Rock named 7th best city in the country for newlyweds, according to study

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock has been named the 7th best city in the country to live in for newlyweds, according to a study by Destify.com.

The study took data from more than 300 cities and compared them across five metrics:

Median household income

Median home value

Number of newlyweds

Cost of raising a child

Number of restaurants and dining options available

Here are those numbers for Little Rock:

Median household income: $48,463

Median home cost: $140,800

Percent of newlyweds: 16%

Affordability score: 99

Restaurants and dining: 235 restaurants (per 100,000 people)

The top 10 cities for newlyweds spread across the Eastern/South-Eastern part of the United States. Those cities are:

Pittsburgh, PA

St. Louis, MO

Orlando, FL

Atlanta, GA

Columbia, SC

Baltimore, MD

Little Rock, AR

Savannah, GA

Tyler, TX

Irving, TX

Go to Destify.com for a full look at the study.