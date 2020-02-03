Little Rock named 7th best city in the country for newlyweds, according to study

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock has been named the 7th best city in the country to live in for newlyweds, according to a study by Destify.com.
The study took data from more than 300 cities and compared them across five metrics:
Median household income
Median home value
Number of newlyweds
Cost of raising a child
Number of restaurants and dining options available
Here are those numbers for Little Rock:
Median household income: $48,463
Median home cost: $140,800
Percent of newlyweds: 16%
Affordability score: 99
Restaurants and dining: 235 restaurants (per 100,000 people)
The top 10 cities for newlyweds spread across the Eastern/South-Eastern part of the United States. Those cities are:
Pittsburgh, PA
St. Louis, MO
Orlando, FL
Atlanta, GA
Columbia, SC
Baltimore, MD
Little Rock, AR
Savannah, GA
Tyler, TX
Irving, TX
Go to Destify.com for a full look at the study.