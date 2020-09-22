Little Rock mural vandalized twice in one week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The ‘aint i a woman?’ mural here is one of the most recent additions to the walls on 7th street, but it’s the one that has been a target of vandalism not once but twice this past week.

Adaja Cooper’s mural is one of the dozens to line the wall along a stretch of Seventh Street in little rock.

“It’s an honor it really is all the artwork done here has a really positive message and for the community to absorb while you’re driving or walking” said Adaja Cooper

She said it is her interpretation of black women being affected by police brutality and the medical system.

You would’ve seen a woman with her arms crossed in her head down and she’s holding a paintbrush and you would see names of black women who’ve been affected by the medical system and police brutality, unfortunately, if your drove by on Monday you couldn’t see what she had painted, for the second time in a week.

She’s not sure why her mural seems to have been targeted amongst all the murals and messages that line the walls.

“No idea I have no idea, I really have no clue and I’m just trying to wrap my brain around it like yeah they did just waste paint on mine,” said Adaja Cooper.

Cooper doesn’t plan on touching up her mural at this time saying that even though her painting has lost some luster, the message still shines through.

“It’s a blessing I think, someone tries to do something really nasty it turned out really beautiful so just to see the community and how they just really really reached out with giving hands it’s amazing,” said Adaja Cooper.