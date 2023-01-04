LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On Jan. 4, 2019, the family of Little Rock native Destiny Dennis was changed forever after she was shot and killed in Florida.

“This a day I’ll never forget. It plays repeatedly in my mind,” Dennis’ mother Emily Martin said.

The last time Dennis’ family saw her was on Dec. 26, 2018. Just nine days later, her life was cut short at the age of 21 in Jacksonville, Florida.

“The story is that they were heading through Jacksonville and stopped at a gas station, and someone tried to rob them, and he shot in the car and shot her,” Martin said.

Inside the car was Dennis’ boyfriend at the time and her 6-month-old daughter Marle’i, who Martin now raises.

Martin said having Marle’i is “probably the only thing that has kept me going.”

Marle’i is now 4 years old, and Martin said she’s asking questions about her mother, which makes her want justice for Dennis even more.

“When the time comes when I have to have that difficult conversation with her daughter, the person needs to know there is another person involved that’s going to want to know ‘what happened to my mom?’,” Martin said.

After 4 years, still not knowing what happened to Dennis or who killed her is tough for the family, but Martin said remembering the good times is what keeps them strong.

“It’s not positive that she’s not here, but I’m positive that God does everything for a reason,” Martin said.

KARK 4 News spoke with Martin and other loved ones at Brodie Creek Park in Little Rock.

Brodie Creek is where Martin said her and her daughter would spend lots of time together and is “a place where i can feel close and have good memories” of Destiny.

Jacksonville Florida Police Department was reached out to for more information related to the investigation but since it’s still open, no details were released.