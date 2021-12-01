Little Rock mother looking for answers in son’s 2020 death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A mother is asking for people to come forward with information after her son’s death in 2020.

Tavorrye Whitaker-Lemons was killed back in April of 2020, after being shot multiple times outside a home on Romine Street in Little Rock.

Little Rock police say no arrests or updates in the case have been made, but Shantea Whitaker says she will continue to share her son’s story in hopes of answers.

She says she just wants the person who killed her son behind bars.

Tavorrye is remembered as a boxer and father who loved his family. At one point, his mother says he was boxing at Floyd Mayweather’s boxing club.

Shantea says his 3-year-old daughter is starting to ask more questions.

“Who did this to my dad-dad? Why they do it to my dad-dad, I love my dad-dad. I want dad-dad back,” Shantea said. “I miss him, and she misses him.”

She said she won’t give up on finding answers and that it gets harder to handle around the holiday season.

Anyone with information can contact Little Rock police and can remain anonymous.