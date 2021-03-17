Little Rock Middle school released students after power outage during storms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- One Little Rock Middle school had an early dismissal today after storms caused a power outage.

“Nobody really freaked out,” said Malcolm Jackson, 8th grader.

Students at Mann Magnet Middle School were released at noon.

Parents lined up outside the school to pick up their students.

We spoke with 8th grader Malcolm Jackson who said it was a little scary but luckily his teacher warned the class about the storms rolling in.

“I was sitting in class, doing my work and I just heard a big thunder,” said Jackson, “then the lights flickered. One side of the room didn’t have lights at all and the otherside had lights so we couldn’t use the computers anymore so we just sat around, got on our phones and played uno”

As Malcolm was walking out of the school his mom Miesha was there to pick him up.

“I’m okay with it becuase I’m at home and I can come and get him. But other parents that cant get their kids because they’re at work, I feel kind of sad,” said Miesha Jackson, Mom.

Miesha said she has five other kids at a different school and she’s just waiting to get a similar call.

The district says the power is back and classes will be back to normal tomorrow.