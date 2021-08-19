Little Rock mayor praises the city’s growth reported in recent Census

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. said Thursday that the significant growth shown for the city in the 2020 Census opens many opportunities for the future.

The census data, which was released last week, showed the population growing to more than 202,000 residents in the capital city.

The mayor thanked the efforts of all involved in helping with the census through the difficulty of the pandemic but added that the rewards were worth the work involved.

“A large population means we have the people to do the work, with an expanded workforce,” said Scott as he noted the job growth that is coming into Little Rock. “New residents mean new customers for businesses and for tax revenue.”

The mayor said that growth will benefit residents with additional resources, with road improvement being just one of many things to be improved.

The census also showed that the city is seeing more diversity in the last 10 years, with the mayor saying Little Rock is reflecting the “global majority.”

“Our city looks like the world,” Mayor Scott said. “Diversity and inclusion mean economic growth.”

The mayor said lawmakers now have the task ahead of them in redistricting while understanding the population.

Scott was also asked about the reported booming population in Northwest Arkansas.

“We applaud their growth in northwest Arkansas,” Scott said. “We compete with every city in the state of Arkansas when it comes to economic development, so when northwest Arkansas receives more growth, we will be their biggest cheerleader. Just like they do the same for us.”