LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After rescheduling from last Thursday due to severe weather, Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. is addressing the 2023 “State of the City” Monday evening, beginning at 6 p.m.

Mayor Scott will be addressing the accomplishments and needs of Little Rock at Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School.

Scott is expected to speak on such topics as violent crime, economic growth, challenges the city has faced and obstacles ahead.

The full address can be found in the player above.