LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is expected to give an update on public safety measures Wednesday afternoon.

Scott will be joined by other city officials including Little Rock Police Assistant Chiefs Wayne Bewley and Heath Helton.

This briefing comes just hours after police reported that a school bus was struck by gunfire in the area of Asher and Brown.

The city also saw several violent crimes over the past few weeks. As of Monday, Little Rock police officials reported 37 homicide for 2022.

Earlier this week, law enforcement officials received concerns from city leaders saying the department has had a lack of transparency in the recent shootings and homicides.

City officials said the briefing will include an update on what the city is doing to promote public safety in the community.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. A live stream will be available in the video player on this page.