LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will be holding a news conference on Wednesday morning to discuss the city’s public safety efforts.

This update comes as the city is reporting an overall drop in violent crime at the halfway point in 2022, even as the city is on a record-breaking pace in homicides and robberies.

Scott will be joined by leaders in the Little Rock Police Department and the Office of Neighborhood Safety to provide an update on measures being taken to promote public safety in the community.

The news conference will start at 11 a.m. and will be available in the video player above.