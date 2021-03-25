Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Junior presents 2021 State of the City address

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—On Thursday, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Junior presented his 2021 State of the City Address.

It was a 45 minute pre-recorded speech that included music, interviews from first responders, small businesses, and those who relocated to Little Rock over the last year.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. began the video saying, “It was important for my administration to create a celebration of what’s good about Little Rock.”

After 25 minutes of testimony from others, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. began his speech.

He highlighted the city’s growth under his administration.

“We’ve experienced historic job growth during a pandemic with nearly 4,000 new jobs, hear that again, 4,000, since I took office,” said Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

He noted the hardship Little Rock has seen over the last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the speech, he says he is asking the Little Rock Board of Directors to pass an ordinance, creating Little Rock’s Health and Wellness Commission that will launch this year.

This Commission he says will focus on improving the quality of life for Little Rock residents by promoting physical and mental wellness, providing resources and programs to promote healthfulness, and recommending policies to address health disparities and other detrimental issues.

In addition to the ordinance, the Mayor says he is setting his sites on a new initiative called the “Rebuild the Rock” penny sales tax initiative.

The focus is on getting a one penny sales tax passed in the city, something he wanted in last year’s State of the City Address, as well.

“Our sales tax is appropriate, transparent, and a timely response to a pandemic that knocked us down but didn’t take us out,” said Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

He says the tax would go to things like improving infrastructure, building an economic development program, revitalizing War Memorial Park and Hindman Park, expanding offerings at the Little Rock Zoo, and expanding early childhood education for infants and toddlers.

“Just one penny more will allow us to improve the quality of life for all in Little Rock,” he added.

Despite an increase in violent crimes—which is up 21 percent from this time last year—he mentioned crime only once.

“Just one additional penny helps reform public safety by decreasing response times, investing in technology, and enhancing our community policing with data driven efforts to reduce crime,” said the Mayor.

He says the City of Little Rock will be re-branding in the coming months and will add a new logo, website, flag, and mobile app.