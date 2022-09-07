LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. released a statement Tuesday night after the Little Rock Board of Directors shut down his proposal on how to spend American Rescue Plan funds.

The city is getting nearly $19 million in a second round of Rescue Plan funds. Scott’s proposal was to spend all the funds while City Director Doris Wright’s proposal was to allocate just over $12 million of it for now.

After the board voted for Wright’s proposal, Scott spoke out saying that the board’s decision was a move for political purposes instead of progress.

“I made a promise to never put politics over the people of Little Rock,” Scott wrote in a Facebook post. “Tonight, that is exactly what members of our Board of Directors did when they decided to wait until after the November election to vote on increasing affordable housing, preventing crime, providing assistance for small businesses, and making infrastructure improvements in underserved communities.”

He also wrote that investments will be delayed following the board’s decision. Scott said that it is important to move forward now to improve the community rather than waiting until it’s “politically convenient.”

“I want to be very clear: Their decision was about politics, and instead of voting for progress, the Board has put off these investments – investments that are too important to continue delaying,” he wrote. “When opportunity knocks, we should open the door, not wait until it’s politically convenient.”

Scott finished his statement saying that the city has the chance to improve the community now and he will do the work to “continue putting people over politics.”

“We have the opportunity to improve our community and grow forward right now. We must take it, and change lives and our city for the better. I am committed to this work, and I will continue putting people over politics.

Scott said he pushed for allocating all the funds after the Biden administration suggested everyone to spend the money as soon as possible. The board will meet again in 90 days to decide how to spend the rest of the money.