LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A so-called community watchdog is accusing Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. of hiding what he claims is a suspected DWI arrest. The man did so during the public comment section of the Little Rock Board of Directors meeting.

We cannot confirm whether the records citizen Jimmie Cavin referenced are authentic, but they show supposed evidence of an alleged Arkansas State Police Traffic stop back in 2016 for suspected driving while intoxicated with Frank D. Scott’s name, birth date, and other details within it. The InToxNet MIS report that Cavin referenced also claims a breathalyzer test was refused.

The image below is a copy of the report that Cavin showed at the meeting. KARK 4 News has not been able to verify the authenticity of the report.

After presenting his findings to the board, Cavin said, “If Frank Scott was here tonight, I would ask him to finally come clean with the people and admit that he’s got a conviction and tell the people what that is.”

We reached out to Arkansas State Police to see if there was any traffic stop involving Frank Scott Jr. We were told there were none. That could mean there are none or the court documents are sealed, and Arkansas State Police cannot legally confirm a sealed court document.

Although the mayor was not at the Tuesday night meeting, Communications Director for Mayor Scott, Aaron Sadler, was. We asked him about the citizen’s allegations against the mayor.

He sent us a statement saying in part, “To be clear, the mayor has never been convicted of anything.”

To ensure that included Scott’s time before he was elected mayor, we asked the question again to which Sadler said, “He has never been convicted of anything.”

Sadler also added the mayor was not at the meeting Tuesday night because he was attending the Clinton Global Initiative based in New York.