LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., presided over his annual “State of the City” address Monday. It was the final one before knowing whether he will be re-elected.

The speech came just hours after a shooting in Little Rock left three people injured. The city is up to 16 homicides in 2022, and 10 people were shot from Friday afternoon to Monday.

Violence was a topic in the mayor’s address.

“We’re going forward in safety,” Scott said.

Scott announced he will ask the city board to direct more federal funds to tackle the problem. Last month, the board voted to provide funding to 10 programs with similar goals.

“I will ask the city board to recommit additional American Rescue Plan funds towards community violence reduction efforts,” Scott said.

Scott discussed some of Little Rock’s highlights from last year, including the revitalization of the 12th Street Corridor. Scott said leaders are still working to add a grocery store nearby.

“We have been recruiting a grocery store to address the12th Street good desert for many years,” Scott said.



Scott declared Little Rock “open for business,” noting 8,000 new jobs were added over the year. Scott touted the city’s growing commitment to engaging with diverse businesses and distributors.

Efforts to attract businesses have paid off, Scott said.

“That is why Indeed.com has listed the capitol city as one of the top-10 destinations for job openings,” Scott said.

Scott shared plans to attract more officers, create affordable housing, reopen community programs and address some of the root issues of crime.

“As a son of this city, I’m heartbroken and deeply frustrated by the crime we’re experiencing,” Scott said.