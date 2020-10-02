Little Rock Mayor declares October Arts and Humanities Month

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — October is National Arts and Humanities Month throughout the United States. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., has also issued a proclamation declaring it Arts and Humanities Month in Little Rock.

Since last year’s celebration of this month, two Little Rock sculptures are now looking out on new vistas since they were recently relocated from their previous spots, and two more will soon be in new places.

Due to downtown construction projects, Sandy Scott’s Eagle of the Rock, Tim Cherrys Rabbit Reach, Jane DeDecker’s Harriet Tubman, and Wayne Salge’s Sierra is in the process of getting new locations.

Rabbit Reach has been moved to the interior of Riverfront Park near the splash pad. Eagle of the Rock is now in the Clinton Presidential Park. Little Rock Parks and Recreation crew members are currently at work preparing a new site for Sierra to be put in front of the Venture Center on Main Street. Harriet Tubman will be placed in front of Little Rock City Hall.

The works by DeDecker and Scott were two of the original sculptures installed downtown by what would become sculpture at the River Market in November 2004. This is actually the second time for DeDeckers sculpture to be relocated. The first was due to the construction of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Witt Stephens, Jr., Nature Center.

Cherry’s sculpture was installed in its previous location in 2006. Salge’s piece was first placed in Little Rock in 2012.

Recently, a sculptural table and benches were placed in the Vogel Schwartz Sculpture Garden to allow visitors to it to be able to sit and enjoy the sculptures more. Earlier this year, Craig Campbell’s Over the Moon and Jeff Best’s Wolves were installed in the Vogel Schwartz Sculpture Garden and Theresa Dyer’s Little Rock was sited at Little Rock City Hall.

Future installations later this year and in early 2021 will include sculptures at the West Central Community Center on John Barrow Road, on Main Street in downtown Little Rock, and in Riverfront Park near the Junction Bridge.