LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Wednesday morning, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. spoke on a violent weekend in Little Rock after more than a dozen people were shot within six days, two of the victims dying.

The briefing comes 8 weeks after the city declared violent crime a public health emergency and implemented a crime reduction plan to help stop shootings and homicides.

During the news conference, Scott spoke about the past few days and reiterated his plan for combating a rise in violent crime. He said putting an end to the violence must come at its root and the goal is to stop crime for good in the city for generations to come.

“We have to address it for the long term,” Scott said. It’s important that we save our generation because it makes no sense that we have youth that are dying and do not see life past 25.”

The outline includes adding more recreation options, community policing, and pushing intervention and communication techniques. The goal is long-term, but as to what’s being done now, Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey says officers will do what they’ve always done: target historic crime areas and increase patrols.

“The areas we know, based on the details and the intel we’re provided,” explained Humphrey, “…we’re in those areas.”

While a plan is laid out, those in Little Rock are still recovering from a violent weekend across town.

Katie McGowan is co-owner of Love Spell Tattoos in Stiff Station. She’s been inking customers there for close to three years and says the area is very safe.

“There’s not really a lot of riff-raff,” said McGowan.

But the streak of calm ended Saturday after an employee of popular pizza joint Pizza D’ Action was shot and killed by an angry customer. The restaurant lies just feet away from McGowan’s studio and she says the killing surprised and horrified neighbors used to the quiet.

“We’re just a few doors down from Pizza D’s so I was definitely shocked,” she said.

Mayor Scott during his briefing said that crime is on a downward trend based on what was seen in January, up only 11% as opposed to the 26% that rang in the new year. The mayor said, “we’re seeing results, but we have more work to do.”