LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Marathon race officials are partnering with Rock City Running and Little Rock Parks & Recreation to host a Global Running Day event.

Event planners said that the organizations will hold a running/walking event at 6 a.m. on June 1 at Murray Park. The event is held to promote running and/or walking as a healthy, easy and accessible form of exercise.

“This day is about coming together as a community to celebrate living a healthy lifestyle,” Geneva Lamm, executive director of the Little Rock Marathon said. “We hope to encourage those who have been thinking about starting a running or walking program to meet others with the same goal.”

Organizers said the event is free, but registration is required. The first 200 registrants will receive refreshments and door prizes.

To register online and more information, visit LRMarathon.com.