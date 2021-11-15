Little Rock Marathon to cause street closures during weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials from the Little Rock marathon have released course maps for the weekend race, noting that multiple streets will be closed this coming weekend.

According to event officials, streets will be closed at different times starting on Thursday, November 18, to create a safe environment for participants both on and off the course.

The race was pushed back from its original date in March due to changes from the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, officials with the event said the race will be held in Little Rock and North Little Rock and will benefit Little Rock Parks & Recreation.

Little Rock Marathon Race Director Mike Garrity noted that there are hard closures around the edges of the course that the public should be aware of.

He specifically mentioned the closure of LaHarpe Boulevard between State Street and Clinton Avenue.

“It causes the most headaches. It backs traffic up especially on Friday when people are going home, so we ask for patience and hope that people will factor these closures into their plans,” Garrity said.

There are multiple closures over the race weekend, some lasting the entire weekend and others only last a few hours.

Thursday at 9:00 a.m. – Eastbound one lane closure on LaHarpe Blvd., from State St. to Statehouse Convention

Friday at 9:00 a.m. – LaHarpe Blvd. will close in both directions, from State Street to President Clinton Avenue. LaHarpe from State to President Clinton will remain closed until Sunday, Nov. 21 at midnight.

Saturday from 4:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. – Cumberland northbound at Second Street

Saturday from 5:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. – Markham both east and westbound at Scott Street, Second Street east and westbound at Scott Street

Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. – President Clinton Avenue westbound at Ottenheimer/Rock, Second Street westbound at Rock Street

Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Markham Street from Center to Cumberland

Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Main, Louisiana and Center streets northbound at Markham Street, Main northbound at Second Street, Broadway Bridge southbound to Cantrell Road

Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. – Chester Street exit from I-630 – both east and westbound

Sunday from 4:00 a.m. to end of race – Barrels, cones on Cantrell from Junior Deputy to Chester

Sunday from 4:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. – Cumberland northbound at Second Street

Sunday from 5:00 a.m. to course clears – Cones on 3rd/Markham from Barton to Kavanaugh, Cones on Riverfront Drive, northbound

Sunday from 5:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Cantrell Hill eastbound curb lane from Lookout to Cedar Hill

Sunday from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – Markham from Center to Cumberland

Sunday from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. – Markham both east and westbound at Scott Street, Second Street east and westbound at Scott Street

Sunday from 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Main, Louisiana and Center streets northbound at Markham Street, Main northbound at Second Street

Sunday from 5:00 a.m. to course clears – Cones on 6th Street, from 6th to Roundabout

Sunday from 5:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Broadway Bridge southbound to Cantrell Road

Sunday from 5:30 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. – Broadway Bridge southbound on North Little Rock side, Broadway Bridge northbound on Little Rock side

Sunday from 5:30 a.m. to end of race – Temporary road closures along marathon/half marathon courses

Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – Chester southbound at 6th Street

Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Chester Street exit from I-630 – both east and westbound

Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Brookwood southbound at Cedar Hill

Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to course clears – Markham/Third Street from Martin Luther King, Jr., to Kavanaugh

Officials said the course should be open for traffic around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

To view the fully detailed course maps, visit the Little Rock Marathon’s website at LittleRockMarathon.com.