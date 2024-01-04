LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s time to lace up your shoes and get ready for an annual event for runners.

Volunteer registration for the 2024 Little Rock Marathon is now officially open.

Little Rock Marathon Executive Director Geneva Lamm stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about how important volunteers for the event are.

Race weekend runs March 2-3, and if you’re looking to score a commemorative shirt you must register by January 26.

For more information on the marathon and to register, visit LittleRockMarathon.com.