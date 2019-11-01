Little Rock Marathon needs volunteers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release)- The Little Rock Marathon is looking for volunteers.

Marathon weekend is February 28 – March 1, 2020.

The Little Rock Marathon takes the talent and energy of over 2,000 volunteers, 60+ sponsors and countless members of the community that wants to showcase central Arkansas. Help each athlete accomplish their goal of crossing the finish line by volunteering for the 2020 Little Rock Marathon!

Check out the volunteer page on littlerockmarathon.com for more details.

Volunteer opportunities include:

· Packet Pick-Up at the Expo (Friday & Saturday)

· Finish Line Zone

· Entertainment/Cheer Groups

· Perks VIP Area

· Retail

· Gear Check

· And much more

GROUP INFORMATION:

Is your organization, group or company looking for group volunteer opportunities? We have several options that are perfect for groups! For more details, please email Max at mhilgendorf@littlerock.gov.

CALLING ALL ENTERTAINERS!

Are you in a band, DJ, dance crew or any other type of entertainment or performance group? If so, we’d love to have you join us as official entertainment. You will have the opportunity to perform in front of thousands of participants and spectators along our 26.2-mile race course! To learn more CLICK HERE, or contact our entertainment coordinator, Regina Pacek at entertainment.lrmarathon@gmail.com.