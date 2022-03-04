LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The 20th annual Little Rock Marathon will be this weekend, causing several road closures around the city.

The marathon will be held on March 5-6, but road closures began Thursday and will conclude on Sunday, March 6.

Check out the list of closures below:

Friday, March 4:

-La Harpe Blvd. will be closed in both directions from State Street to President Clinton Avenue until Sunday March 6 at approximately 10 p.m.

Saturday March 5:

4:00 a.m.

-Cumberland northbound at Second Street will be closed until approximately 8:30 a.m.

5:00 a.m.

-Markham east and westbound at Scott Street will be closed until approximately 8:30 a.m.

-Second Street east and westbound at Scott Street will be closed until approximately 8:30 a.m.

5:30 a.m.

-President Clinton Avenue westbound at Ottenheimer/Rock Street will be closed until approximately 8:30 a.m.

-Second Street westbound at Rock Street will be closed until approximately 8:30 a.m.

6:00 a.m.

-Main, Louisiana and Center Streets northbound at Markham Street will be closed until approximately 2:00 p.m.

-Main northbound at Second Street will be closed until approximately 2:00 p.m.

-Markham Street from Center to Cumberland will be closed until approximately 1:00 p.m.

-Broadway Bridge southbound to Cantrell Road will be closed until approximately 2:00 p.m.

7:00 a.m.

-Chester Street exit from I-630 both east and westbound will be closed until approximately 9:30 a.m.

Sunday March 6:

4:00 a.m.

-Cantrell from Junior Deputy to Chester will be closed until the race is over.

-Cumberland northbound at Second Street will be closed until approximately 9:00 a.m.

5:00 a.m.

-3rd/Marham from Barton to Kavanaugh Road will reopen as the course begins to clear.

-Riverfront Drive northbound will reopen as the course begins to clear.

-Cantrell Hill eastbound curb lane from Lookout to Cedar Hill will be closed until approximately 3:00 p.m.

-Markham from Center to Cumberland will be closed until approximately 11:00 a.m.

-Markham both east and westbound at Scott Street will be closed until approximately 9:00 a.m.

-Second Street east and westbound at Scott Street will be closed until approximately 9:00 a.m.

-Main, Louisiana and Center Streets northbound at Markham Street will be closed until approximately 2:00 p.m.

-Main northbound at Second Street will be closed until approximately 2:00 p.m.

-6th Street from 6th to the Roundabout will reopen as the course begins to clear

-Broadway Bridge southbound to Cantrell Road will be closed until approximately 11:00 a.m.

5:30 a.m.

-Broadway Bridge southbound on the North Little Rock side will be closed until approximately 8:45 a.m.

-Broadway Bridge northbound on the Little Rock side will be closed until approximately 8:45 a.m.

-Temporary road closures along the marathon/half marathon courses will reopen at the conclusion of the race

7:30 a.m.

-Chester southbound at 6th Street will be closed until approximately 12:00 p.m.

-Chester Street exit from I-630 both east and westbound will be closed until approximately 11:30 a.m.

8:00 a.m.

-Brookwood Drive southbound at Cedar Hill will be closed until approximately 3:00 p.m.

-Markham/Third Street from Martin Luther King Jr. to Kavanaugh Blvd will reopen as the course clears

To know what the roads are like before you leave, head over to our traffic page.