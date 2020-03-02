Little Rock Marathon bringing millions of dollars to the city

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Millions of dollars were spent this weekend in Little Rock with all the extra marathon traffic.

The Little Rock Visitor Bureau said it’s the best weekend of the year for the capitol city.

Runners say they are drawn to this city because it’s beautiful, and the medal is huge.

We’re told more than 12,000 runners come from all 50 states and 13 different countries.

“The economic impact is about 6.1 million dollar influx of funds to the city of Little Rock’s inner tax base,” said Gina Pharis the race director.

“They come here because this is the best marathon in the world,” said David Russel with the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Russell said this past weekend is usually the biggest event weekend for Little Rock, and every year they look forward to it.