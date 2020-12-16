Little Rock man takes third place as “Most Talented Beard in America”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Arkansan Cliff Prowse took third place in the ‘Most Talented Beard in America’ competition.

Prowse is a self-employed musician and founder of the Little Rock-based music and arts festival, Yadaloo. He now walks away with $5,000 and more acclaim for his talent, along with a fantastic beard.

Men’s grooming company Wahl asked men with beards to submit a video of themselves to show off their talent. Wahl chose the top 10, then the public voted to choose the top 3 finalists.

LATEST POSTS: