Little Rock man shot on West 10th Street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police say a man was shot near 10th Street in Little Rock early last night.

The Police responded to a shot spotter activation at 3517 West 10th Street where they say they found shell casings on the ground and bullet damage in several vehicles nearby.

A victim was found after a call from Baptist Hospital led police to Hernandez Williams, 39, who had been shot and was being treated at the hospital.

Williams told police he was unsure of what the shooter looked like but said the suspect was driving a white SUV.

Police say Williams is in stable conditions, and they have yet to identify a suspect.