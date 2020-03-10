Breaking News
Little Rock man reports beating at motel by woman he sought for 'sexual favors'

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A 72-year-old man is recovering from an assault he reported to police on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Ritz Motel at the 5300 block of Asher Ave. shortly after 1 p.m., where the victim lives.

According to the police report, the man said he got into an argument with a woman named Toylonda, whom he had sought for ‘sexual favors.’

The man said he argued with her over the amount she would be paid after she demanded $20 for her time. When he refused to pay her, the man said the woman grabbed his walking cane and hit him with it. A man in the room next door told police he witnessed the incident and offered the woman $20 to stop hitting the victim. He said she took the money and walked away.

Officers noted the victim had a deep cut on his head and suspected his arm might have been broken.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment. There’s no further word on his condition.

