LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A big celebration took place for a Little Rock man Sunday afternoon, Harold Pless is turning 100-years-old.

Pless grew up in Lonoke before moving to Little Rock and spent some time in the Army before working as an automotive engineer.

Pless shared a bit of advice on his big day.

“Be obedient and studious and the best you can. Do the best you can.”

Pless’s daughter Alice Smith said that he makes everybody feel like family.

“He’s made everybody feel like part of the family,” Smith said. “Anytime you come see him or he’s with the family or anybody else, he’s just been a great father, I couldn’t ask for a better father.”

Harold is a member of the Calvary Baptist Church where he put his skills to work building ramps for the elderly and disabled at members’ homes.