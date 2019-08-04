Little Rock man arrested on child porn charges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock man has been arrested for multiple child porn charges.
According to state police, Donald G Slusher was arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography.
During a search of slashers apartment, multiple electronic devices were found with explicit images. Police also found a white box containing crystal meth.
Slusher is currently being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
