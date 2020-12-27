Little Rock Man arrested for killing wife on Longcoy Street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock investigators have arrested a man accused of killing his wife on Longcoy Street Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call of a disturbance in the 2700 block of Longcoy just before 4 p.m. on Saturday and found Kimeisha Harris dead in the living room of a home.

Police took her husband, 38-year-old Quincy Harris, into custody soon after. He was then taken to the Pulaski County jail and has been charged with first-degree murder.

The body of Kimeisha Harris has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.

