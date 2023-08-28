LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Capitol City library patrons will have a change of location to contend with after Sept. 1.

The Central Arkansas Library System is planning a shutdown of its main Little Rock 100 Rock Street location on Sept. 1 for what it called in a release extensive renovations to the facility. The renovations will continue into 2025.

During the closure, the library is opening what it calls a mini-main facility Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Bobby L. Roberts Library of Arkansas History & Art at 401 President Clinton Avenue.

The library stated in a release that the mini-main library will have essential services including holds pickup, dedicated children and teen areas and public computers.