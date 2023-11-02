LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After the sudden passing of the longest-serving city manager in Little Rock history, Bruce T. Moore, city hall is now faced with the challenge of pressing on and serving the residents of the capital city.

Moore passed away Saturday, Oct. 14 at the age of 57. He served as city manager for 21 years.

Little Rock city directors, Kevin Howard and Leland Couch said Moore laid the foundation and now they are using the knowledge he instilled in them to continue to impact the people of Little Rock.

“It’s always going to be different because he had that presence,” Howard said.

Howard is the director of housing and neighborhood programs for the city and worked for Moore for 14 years.

“It’s difficult but at the same time the city is moving forward in the right direction,” he said.

Leland Couch worked for Moore for 16 years. He is the Little Rock Director of Parks and Recreation.

“He really showed me how to be the best director I can be,” he said.

Couch said Moore was a true businessman who made sure his staff was prepared.

“If I was going to ask him a question, I made sure I had all my stuff ready,” he said.

Both Couch and Howard said the blueprint left behind by Moore with the lessons he taught is why the city has not skipped a beat since his passing.

“Bruce gave a solid foundation,” Howard said. “He lit the torch, and we’ll continue to push the torch forward.”

Couch said Bruce Moore’s favorite song was “Celebration” by Kool and the Gang. The song is about cherishing the good times and coming together.

That song and message hits different for Couch now. With visible emotion on his face telling the story, he said the song came on the radio one day when he was driving.

“It’s like he is there,” he said. “He’s still there watching us all do our thing.”

Right now, Emily Cox is serving as interim city manager. It is still not clear who Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will appoint to replace Moore.